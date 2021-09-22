Guest opinion: All roads lead to MetraPark, which isn't always a good thing

I’m not necessarily referring to what some might call high culture, like Alberta Bair Theater, Billings Symphony or the MINT Film Festival. But we do have live shows, community celebrations, agricultural events and rodeos, tradeshows and more. And this means that not only do all roads lead to MetraPark, but people from all walks of life and all kinds of interests are drawn here, too.

Back to traffic.

Who loves the intersection at First Avenue North and Main Street at 5 p.m.? How about getting into or out of MetraPark for, say, a Garth Brooks concert? Anybody? Exactly. Proposed improvements are already before the Montana Department of Transportation, and notably, all of these come right through MetraPark.

To start with, imagine exiting the interstate, crossing the river and approaching MetraPark on First Avenue North and planning to take a right at the intersection toward the Heights. Now (depending on the time of day) waiting through multiple lights is not unusual. The first proposed improvement would add a slip lane constructed through MetraPark’s property.