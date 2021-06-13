Guest opinion: Allow students to defend themselves on campus

In 2020, at 20 years old, I was elected as a Republican to represent House District 3 in Flathead County. One of the key reasons I tossed my hat into the political realm was to bring a fresh, youthful voice into a broken, corrupt and aged political system.

One of the most highly contested bills of Montana’s 67th session evolved around House Bill 102, sponsored by Rep. Seth Berglee. The bill allows for permit-less carry across the state of Montana and prohibits the Montana University System and Board of Regents from infringing on constitutional rights to carry on campus. The bill was signed by Gov. Greg Gianforte in February.

In recent weeks, the Board of Regents has filed a lawsuit in state district court challenging HB102, and last week a state court in Helena blocked the law from taking effect on Tuesday.

The state of Montana owns and operates the Montana University System. The Second Amendment of the Constitution states “the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” The Board of Regents is not elected by the people of Montana, and they have no right nor authority to block state law and infringe on a student's constitutional right to carry a firearm to protect themselves and other students.