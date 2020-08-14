Guest opinion: America is under siege

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

America is under siege. We are threatened by an enemy that is undermining the very foundations of our Constitution and the American values that have created, in the words of Ronald Reagan, the world’s “shining city of a hill.”

This war against the heartland is not being waged by our traditional global adversaries or even the jihadist terrorists who have vowed to destroy America and everything in it. This is a battle being fought from within.

This is a war that cannot be defended nor defeated by our great military or policed by our brave law enforcement.

This is a war that can only be won by understanding the real threat and rising to defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, both foreign and domestic. On the surface, it would appear that the driving motive behind the angry and often violent protests is to rise against standing “social injustices” and fight “institutional racism.” Admittedly admirable goals. If these were truly the motives, then no doubt meaningful reform would then address the undisputed causes and not just the symptoms.