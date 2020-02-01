Guest opinion: America's public wildlife legacy

In a recent guest opinion, the United Property Owners of Montana was critical of a public nonprofit organization’s effort to restore buffalo to the Northern Plains. The outburst of criticism was triggered by a long overdue rule by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks’ setting up a planning process to allow for wild bison in Montana under strict conditions. This project is worth our attention, since our country is one of the few on earth where:

This control from “mother England” was challenged in 1776 with the American Declaration of Independence. Ownership of fish and wildlife in the new land was left to be decided by custom and the American court system. Sixty-six years later, the U. S. Supreme Court ruled “… the prerogatives … which before belonged … to the crown …, became immediately and rightfully vested in the state.” The ownership of wildlife became more specific when addressed in a later case, when the court ruled that the power over wildlife held by the states: “… is to be exercised …. as a trust for the benefit of all people, and not ... for the benefit of private individuals as distinguished from the public.”