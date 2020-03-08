Guest opinion: American Prairie Reserve welcomes you

They say Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow this year. Whether you believe the weather predictions of a groundhog, Montanans know that winter will eventually release its icy grip, giving way to longer days and warmer opportunities to get outdoors.

As you begin planning your spring and summer recreation excursions, American Prairie Reserve invites you to add Montana’s prairie grasslands to your family’s bucket list.

More and more Montanans are discovering the outdoor opportunities and sweeping vistas in north central Montana. Ask anyone who lives here or has visited; the prairie stirs the imagination in a way that few Montana landscapes can. It’s a place, rich in history and wildlife, where you can stretch out and breathe beneath a sky that knows no limit.

It’s no walk in the park, though. The prairie can be tough and rugged country and should never be underestimated. You need to be ready for and respect its many moods. But with the correct preparation, you will find the prairie offers some of the best hunting, hiking, wildlife watching, paddling, and sunsets found in the entire state.