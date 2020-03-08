Guest opinion: American Prairie Reserve welcomes you

They say Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow this year. Whether you believe the weather predictions of a groundhog, Montanans know that winter will eventually release its icy grip, giving way to longer days and warmer opportunities to get outdoors.
As you begin planning your spring and summer recreation excursions, American Prairie Reserve invites you to add Montana’s prairie grasslands to your family’s bucket list.
More and more Montanans are discovering the outdoor opportunities and sweeping vistas in north central Montana. Ask anyone who lives here or has visited; the prairie stirs the imagination in a way that few Montana landscapes can. It’s a place, rich in history and wildlife, where you can stretch out and breathe beneath a sky that knows no limit.
It’s no walk in the park, though. The prairie can be tough and rugged country and should never be underestimated. You need to be ready for and respect its many moods. But with the correct preparation, you will find the prairie offers some of the best hunting, hiking, wildlife watching, paddling, and sunsets found in the entire state.
This country is as beautiful as it is remote. And to help more Montanans experience it, American Prairie Reserve has been hard at work creating overnight lodging and camping opportunities for visitors willing to make the journey. In fact, in 2020, we have more options to explore the prairie than ever before.
Hut-to-Hut System
In 2018, we completed our first two backcountry huts and they are quickly becoming a popular basecamp for family and friends to explore the Upper Missouri River Breaks National Monument. These huts consist of 30-foot yurts connected by a hallway that can accommodate up to nine people in four bunk rooms. They overlook dramatic landscapes and are located just a short distance away from world-class hiking, hunting, and wildlife watching opportunities.
This year we plan to complete construction of a third hut aimed at the many paddlers who travel down the Wild and Scenic stretch of the Missouri River each year. This new hut is located along a side channel just downstream from Judith Landing, and will be a convenient overnight stopover on this popular section of the river.
All of the backcountry huts are built to be affordable, comfortable, and family-friendly, complete with their own kitchens, solar power, and sustainable waste disposal. We plan to grow this network of huts and eventually connect them across a 200-mile expanse to create a network of basecamps to experience the prairie’s beauty and diversity.
Other Opportunities
In addition to our huts, an affordable public campground can now be easily accessed from the road. Our new Antelope Creek campground is located along U.S. Highway 191, just north of the Kipp Bridge over the Missouri River. The campground offers visitors RV sites with electricity, bathrooms with showers, rental cabins, tent platforms and a two-mile nature trail.
For those who want to rough it, we offer dispersed tent camping on our deeded lands free of charge. There are also additional camping and campground opportunities found on the millions of acres of adjacent public lands including the Charles M. Russell National Wildlife Refuge and Upper Missouri River Breaks National Monument.
A trip to this region isn’t complete without a visit to the many surrounding towns including Lewistown, Winifred, Malta, Lodge Pole, or Zortman. Visitors will find all manner of accommodations and services in these communities and we highly recommend you plan a stop.
We hope to see you and your family out on the Reserve this year. More information about planning a trip and lodging reservations can be found at www.americanprairie.org. We remind all interested visitors to check out all of our safety considerations and prepare adequately before your visit.
Mike Kautz is Director of Public Access and Recreation for American Prairie Reserve.