Guest opinion: Anglers are seeking solid climate policy

Recently, Clint emailed me to let me know that the peer-reviewed paper had been released. And, sure enough, the study, published in Science Advances, reveals how the warming hurts native bull trout and cutthroat uniquely, offering new insight for resource managers.

The science paper details how native westslope cutthroat possess key genetic adaptations allowing them to withstand increasing temperatures. And, that hybridization breaks up the co-adapted gene complexes that are programmed for the locally adapted traits, so climate-induced hybridization is likely to reduce their fitness and ability to adapt to changing climate conditions as they’ve done for millennia, even during warmer periods. Meanwhile, the paper explains, it’s not the non-native species bumming the bull trout in local streams and rivers, it’s that rivers with rising temperatures and less streamflow become uninhabitable to the threatened char species. The study shows us how climate change can directly and indirectly affect habitats and species interactions.

The paper reflects next-level modeling to predict more accurately into the future and gives us ammunition to fight to protect the resource. I say “us” because while it’s our elected leadership that imparts environmental policy, it’s up to us as stakeholders to support those measures.