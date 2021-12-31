Guest opinion: Are we facing Paradise lost?

There is a lot of smoke and mirrors in the decision.

For instance, the Suce Creek allotment is “closed” to grazing, but is considered a “forage reserve” that can be used by cattle if drought, fire, or other natural events limits forage on other allotments.

The Pine Creek allotment includes Pine Creek campground. The campground will be available for cattle grazing every five years.

In what could be termed a sleight of hand, the CGNF will continue to keep the South Six Mile allotment closed to grazing, but they are going to transfer 7,086 acres to the North Sixmile Allotment by absorbing three of the four existing pastures in the South Sixmile allotment. In reality, more acreage will actually be available for livestock grazing, even though the South Sixmile Allotment remains “closed” to grazing.

To make the situation even more egregious the CGNF will get about $640.00 in grazing fees per month. The overall maximum grazing fee paid by permittees for utilization of authorized allotments would be about $2880.00 annually.

For this pittance, we get all the environmental and ecological damage created by on-going livestock grazing.

While livestock grazing is permitted on Forest Service, it is not required. The East Paradise allotments have higher public value for wildlife, ecosystem function, and wilderness recreation — all of which are compromised by the presence of domestic livestock.

George Wuerthner is an ecologist who has published dozens of books including Protecting the Wild: Parks and Wilderness the Foundation for Conservation

