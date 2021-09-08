Guest opinion: Arguments against clean energy projects short-sighted

On September 12, 1962, President Kennedy put forth a vision that the United States would put a man on the moon and bring him home safely by the end of decade. When JFK put forth this challenge, the United States had virtually none of the apparatus or technology to accomplish this vision and according to a Gallup Poll shortly after Kennedy’s speech, 58% of Americans were opposed to the idea.

Still, Kennedy eventually gained sufficient support from Congress, and America embarked upon what would become one of America’s most iconic technological achievements. Twenty-two percent of the world’s population watched the first men walk on the moon and America further solidified its leadership role amongst the developed nations of the world.

Fast-forward to the present day. President Biden recently announced that the US (with support from several major automakers), would set voluntary targets for electric, plug-in hybrid, and hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles to account for 50% of new car sales by the end of this decade. This announcement is part of a broader vision to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions, and given what the best available science tells us, failure cannot be an option. (IPCC, 2021)