Guest opinion: Arntzen faulted for handling of funding after DeVos directive struck down

On April 23 Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos announced that Congress had allocated over $13 billion in CARES funding to be used for Elementary and Secondary School Education Relief. Less than a month later, the Secretary issued her interpretation of how the funds should be distributed. Contrary to Congressional intent, the guidelines the Secretary put forth directed public schools to assign a much larger portion of their allotment to private schools. This ruling was swiftly condemned by members of Congress from both sides of the aisle. Many state superintendents simply ignored the new guidelines while state attorneys and school districts sued.
Unfortunately, Montana’s State Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen was not among those to recognize the injustice of these guidelines or their potential illegality. Under her leadership, the Office of Public Instruction immediately issued directives to Montana public school districts ordering them to allocate funds to all non-public school students, not just those already receiving services under Title 1 as was intended by Congress and the language in the bill. This decision resulted in not only a huge financial loss for our public school districts but, equally, an unconscionable burden for our public school administrators during an incredibly difficult time.
On September 4, a federal judge struck down the DeVos ruling as illegal.
The past many months have proven challenging beyond words for our public school students and schools. The summer was needed to re-group and develop plans for a safe re-opening in the fall. Instead, weeks and months had to be dedicated to trying to figure out how to comply with the accounting nightmare that Montana’s current Superintendent of Public Instruction directive created.
Our AA schools were particularly hard hit. They had to contact hundreds and hundreds of non-public entities, meet individually with each entity, and explain the requirements and restrictions around requesting services. Then they had to review their plans and requests, validate them, purchase and distribute the accepted services, and then follow up to ensure that the non-public school entities were in compliance. And all of these steps had to be tracked and accounted for by public school administrators; the non-public entities simply had to make requests.
It seems almost retributive that this incredible burden was placed on an already over-stretched administrative staff in the midst of a global pandemic.
It took Arntzen’s office a week to notify schools that the DeVos guidelines had been struck down and the only information offered was that the public schools would not have to retrieve services and materials already distributed. Even more disturbing there is no plan to make whole the funds that belong to public schools but were given to non-public entities because of the directive.
Most states knew that the Secretary of Education’s directive would be struck down and Montana’s Superintendent of Education should have had a back-up plan in place months ago. Artnzen’s directive has caused financial harm to our public schools, created an accounting nightmare and unconscionable level of stress for administrative staff, and, ultimately, strained the good relationships between our public schools and non-public schools.
Montana’s schools, students, and communities deserve better than this.
Moffie Funk is the executive director of Montanans Organized for Education, a non-profit issue advocacy group supporting Montana’s public schools and students.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!