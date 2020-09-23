Guest opinion: Arntzen faulted for handling of funding after DeVos directive struck down

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On April 23 Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos announced that Congress had allocated over $13 billion in CARES funding to be used for Elementary and Secondary School Education Relief. Less than a month later, the Secretary issued her interpretation of how the funds should be distributed. Contrary to Congressional intent, the guidelines the Secretary put forth directed public schools to assign a much larger portion of their allotment to private schools. This ruling was swiftly condemned by members of Congress from both sides of the aisle. Many state superintendents simply ignored the new guidelines while state attorneys and school districts sued.

Unfortunately, Montana’s State Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen was not among those to recognize the injustice of these guidelines or their potential illegality. Under her leadership, the Office of Public Instruction immediately issued directives to Montana public school districts ordering them to allocate funds to all non-public school students, not just those already receiving services under Title 1 as was intended by Congress and the language in the bill. This decision resulted in not only a huge financial loss for our public school districts but, equally, an unconscionable burden for our public school administrators during an incredibly difficult time.

On September 4, a federal judge struck down the DeVos ruling as illegal.