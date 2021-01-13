Guest opinion: Attack follows years of not holding Trump, others accountable

The attack on our democracy in Washington, D.C., by domestic terrorists was the culmination of years of not holding people accountable. There is a long history of not even offering mea culpas from our elected officials, for everything from Jim Crow in the South to trying to rub out the lives and culture of our native population. But the last twenty years stand out because of its era of mendacity.
We know now that the W. Bush administration lied us into a war in Iraq. There were no weapons of mass destruction. Iraq was not a part of the attack on 9/11. Twenty years later, the geopolitical and literal destruction of the Middle East is still raging, because of our lies and ineptness. But not one of our politicians from that era has been held accountable. Not for the torture at Abu Ghraib prison. Not for the need for the Guantanamo prison. Not for missing the original threat when Bin Laden was in Afghanistan to begin with. Not for the hundred thousand dead and millions left homeless.
We know that Donald Trump was lying about Barack Obama not being a citizen. He launched his political career based on the lie of “birtherism.” That lie followed President Obama throughout his administration and helped bring to the national surface our evil of white supremacy. So many lies have been told to ignore it. The truth is that white privilege has denied the progress of people of color for decades. Ironically, in the last decade, the highest suicide rate is with young white men. Theorists believe this group has felt a sense of failure to meet expectations given their privilege.
We know Donald Trump also lied about his success as a businessman. Mitt Romney tried at the time to tell us about Trump’s bankruptcies and loss of his inheritance. But instead of being held accountable he was elected President. We know from the tally by the Washington Post that Donald Trump told over 25,000 lies during his presidency. He was impeached for his lies about quid pro quo with Ukraine but the Senate did not hold him accountable.
Accomplices to the era of mendacity include Sean Hannity, Rush Limbaugh, Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham, Roger Ailes, Bill O’Reilly, and other liars with the motive of high ratings. They are masters of reinforcing and then heightening the existing beliefs within their audience. Thus, their audience then believes they are educated. The viewers believe they need go no further in finding truth. Day after day. Year after year. Mendacity. Advertisers have left these provocateurs at times for their lies, but their viewer ratings show that they are not being held accountable.
Bringing us to now. Our country is divided by lies. And it will stay that way until the truth is out. Only the truth will set us free from division and hate. Only the truth will save us from autocracy. We are hanging on the edge like Germany, 1930. All brought to us by the new and Trumpian Republican Party. Though thinking members have left such as Republicans Against Trump or The Lincoln Project, what remains is the Authoritarian Trump Republican Party.
We must hold them accountable for their lies. Not only Donald Trump and his media fanatics, but the Congressmen and citizens who lie for him and with him. That means you, Steve Daines and Matt Rosendale. You are still telling lies. We are still waiting for at least a mea culpa for what happened in Washington D.C.
Have you been so warped by ambition and desire for position that you are willing to continue down this path of terror? Are you so comfortable in your own white privilege that you can not see the truth yourselves? Do you not see that you are threatening our democracy?
Darren Walker wrote last week that not only is white supremacy the greatest threat to democracy; democracy is the greatest threat to white supremacy.
Democracy. It is the backbone of our Republic. We have taken it for granted for far too long. It was attacked by our own citizens because of their belief in lies. There must be accountability this time. For the terrorists and the liars.
A.J. Otjen of Laurel is fourth-generation Republican who considers herself exiled from the Party of Trump.