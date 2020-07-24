Guest opinion: Badger-Two Medicine bill merits support

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Montana Senator Jon Tester has now introduced the Badger-Two Medicine Protection Act to safeguard a critical piece of wild country on Montana’s Rocky Mountain Front. This is a historic moment in the decades-long effort to protect this unique landscape from oil and gas development and Montanans should come together to support Tester’s bill.

The Badger-Two Medicine is one of the wildest, most rugged landscapes in America where grizzlies roam the hillsides, elk ramble through the valleys, pure cutthroat trout swim in its streams and mountain goats stand sentinel high in its mountains. In addition to its importance for wildlife, the Badger has enormous cultural significance for the Blackfeet Tribe, whose members have gone to its mountains for generations to practice religious ceremonies, gather medicine and conduct other cultural practices.

Because of its importance to the Blackfeet, the Badger-Two Medicine was part of the original Blackfeet Reservation but under pressure from gold and copper miners the federal government forced the Tribe to cede this sacred area in 1895 and it ultimately became national forest land. Today, despite its importance to the Blackfeet and its value as wildlife habitat, the Badger-Two Medicine is the only part of the Rocky Mountain Front that still isn’t legislatively protected.