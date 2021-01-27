Guest opinion: Being pro-gun also means being pro-responsibility: We must oppose HB102

Like so many Montanans, I grew up with a rifle in one hand and a shotgun in the other.

I converted my love of shooting into a 25-year career in the firearms industry. I helped build an iconic international gun company. I sold millions of guns. I've won awards, even been a finalist for the “Firearms Industry Person of the Year,” which is the industry’s highest honor. It’s an award that has also been bestowed on firearms royalty like Charlton Heston and Bill Ruger.

I've got a long history with guns, but I never forgot the lessons that my father taught me. “Be safe, be responsible. Guns can take a life in an instant.”

As a boy, I learned the rules in hunter’s safety class and I followed the mandated safety procedures before every single gun-industry event. House Bill 102 does away with this kind of common sense. If enacted, people without any permit could carry concealed guns into bars and college campuses across our state. Of course the sponsors of the bill mandate that permits are required around their offices in Helena, but not for the rest of us. Safety is important, but I guess it's only important for them.