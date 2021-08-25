Guest opinion: Biden Administration needs different approach to environmental goals

Most of the fuel we use in the United States is refined right here from feedstocks extracted or farmed in our own backyard. We do not have the same control over the electric vehicle supply chain. We’d be ceding power to China.

None of this is to say our elected officials should do nothing to spur more efficient transportation and tackle climate change. They should. In fact, refiners have been working for years on a high-octane gasoline policy that will cut significant carbon from the light-duty vehicle fleet — equivalent to 720,000 EVs in year one, but at a fraction of the cost—and help drivers go farther on each gallon of gas. This policy could be in place well before 2030. For the heavy-duty fleet, refiners are building out capacity and inventing new production pathways for clean renewable diesel fuel — fuel that’s responsible for up to 80 percent less lifecycle carbon. Legislators can act now to make a 95 RON high octane fuel standard reality. They can encourage continued investment in renewable diesel and biofuels by making clear they aren’t rooting for the decline of America’s liquid fuel industries.