Guest opinion: Biden energy actions are detrimental to West

The impact that the Biden Ban will have on our skilled blue-collar workers cannot be ignored. These folks work hard every day to provide food and fuel for our nation and to provide for their families. An unfulfilled promise of jobs in some undetermined location won’t put food on the table or a roof over their families’ heads. To say that future employment in an unfamiliar field of work will be a viable replacement for the hundreds of folks now out of a job is unrealistic and frankly, quite out of touch.

This ban is even bad for the environment. America leads the world in innovative clean energy solutions and energy-related carbon emissions reduction. Since 2000, the U.S. has had the largest decline in emissions of any country over the same period. We did this while at the same time rising to become the world’s top energy producer. The Biden Ban would lower domestic oil and gas production, raise prices, and push development from federal lands to other countries without the same environmental standards or requirements. This will rob the U.S. of our energy independence and shift the advantage back to the Middle East and Russia. Our energy development on public lands also helps fund conservation efforts.