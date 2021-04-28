Guest opinion: Biden energy, environmental decisions take heavy toll on Montanans

As a third-generation Montana rancher for nearly 50 years and a county commissioner for half that long, I wonder if the Biden administration truly grasps the heavy toll its early actions on energy and environmental policy are having on Montana and all of its residents. Our Sen. Daines already contends the president has declared war on the American energy industry, and I fear the effects will only worsen if we don’t work to reverse them.
With the stroke of a pen, the president’s freezing of new leases for energy development on federal lands and the scrapping of the Keystone XL oil pipeline directly mean the loss of many high-paying jobs here and critical tax revenues for our local schools and other necessary public services. Already, Montanans are noticing the impact in their wallets from rising energy prices.
Simply consider the effects of the administration’s first move to kill the Keystone XL pipeline, which has been slated for construction since 2008. It would have employed 800 to 1,000 workers, including local hires, to construct the 285-mile section of the pipeline in our state. There were other good-paying jobs for Montanans and others to maintain it when it would have been finished. Instead, we’ve got 10,000 people out of a job.
But for Montana, the losses are even greater. Six counties along the pipeline route have now lost $63 million a year in property tax revenues. That would have paid for improving and upgrading local schools and other public services in several of the poorest counties in our state.
Instead, our people have to pay for it themselves with higher property taxes.
This is the collateral damage decisions targeting specific industries cause to bystanders. You can’t shoot at something without thinking where the bullet’s going to travel next.
We’re headed for more of the same if the president’s indefinite suspension of oil and gas leases on federal lands and waters becomes a permanent ban. About a fifth of Montana’s existing oil wells are on federal land and it’s about a third in neighboring North Dakota. Energy production on these lands supports thousands of high-paying jobs.
We are already seeing higher gasoline prices, and that’s something permanent ban would help sustain. For sure, there are other factors contributing to the increasing pump prices. But how many voters will care about those nuances when they go to the polls at the next election? They’ll remember what hurt their wallet and who did it.
All of this is happening as the COVID-19 pandemic persists, and it continues to play havoc on our economy and on jobs. At the least, the administration should assess the cost of these misguided energy policies on our country’s economy, our reliance on foreign energy and on the strength of our national security.
Let me emphasize that as a rancher, I understand and support the need to protect and improve our environment, and we do our part to run our ranching operation responsibly. Montanans respect the environment and know how to balance the needs of conservation with the needs of the people.
I urge all Montanans to actively support efforts to reverse the administration’s energy actions.
Rancher Richard Dunbar is a Phillips County Commissioner and the President of the Montana Association of the Oil, Gas, and Coal Counties.