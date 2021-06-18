Guest opinion: Biden’s ATF nominee is a threat to Montanans’ gun rights

The Second Amendment is the Bill of Rights’ cornerstone.

It guarantees our God-given right to defend ourselves, our families, our property, and our freedom. President Joe Biden’s nomination of David Chipman to head the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is an attack on that right and on the hundreds of thousands of law-abiding gun owners in Montana – and the U.S. Senate must vote against his confirmation.

Our state has one of the highest rates of gun ownership in the nation. Far beyond a hobby or even passion, firearms are a part of our heritage and everyday life. We use them to hunt, protect livestock, and provide peace of mind when law enforcement may be miles away. Mr. Chipman has a long history of involvement with and lobbying for organizations whose mission is to diminish the Second Amendment.

For the last five years, he has been a senior policy adviser for Giffords. In an attempt at the U.S. Supreme Court to defend Washington, D.C.’s complete ban on the possession of handguns, this organization argued that “nothing in the Second Amendment restrains the authority of states or their political subdivisions” when enacting firearm regulations. This dangerous position would allow politicians to run roughshod over the rights of their citizens.