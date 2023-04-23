The Billings Education Association is pleased to endorse Jana Hafer, Tanya Ludwig, Roger Santala and Brandi Seibel for the Billings School Board. Our goal is to promote quality candidates who are the most qualified friends of education, and these four candidates are just that.

These candidates are running for the best possible reason, to promote a well-rounded and inclusive education for all Billings students. They acknowledge that where students live should not limit their access to opportunities like career and technical education programs. They recognize the challenges that the district faces in providing for our students with special needs, and they are committed to improving the district’s special education programs.

These candidates believe in the importance of local control, that our community itself, not outside national special interest groups, knows what is valued in our schools. These candidates believe in creating paths of opportunity, not roadblocks and restrictions, in order to prepare our students to be productive, successful, and respectful members of society in the world beyond their schooling. This requires maintaining a curriculum that is comprehensive and school libraries that host books reflective of a diverse and complex world. A board member’s job is to address the real issues that exist in the district, such as balancing tight funding and navigating a substantial deficit in the elementary budget. This budget deficit is serious, and this community must elect the school board members who are willing to focus on this issue. These candidates are up to the challenge.

These candidates esteem education in the positive way that the field deserves, recognizing that our schools’ faculty and staff are talented, qualified professionals, which in turn promotes an educational environment most conducive to learning. Quality schools require quality teachers, and with the very real and growing teacher shortage crisis, this district must take action to recruit and retain the best teachers possible.

When you cast your ballot by May 2, please consider voting for these endorsed candidates.