Guest opinion: Billings should welcome refugees in our community

The community leadership and development organization I lead in Billings had plans to travel to South Asia this summer. But because the borders in India are now closed, we decided on Plan B: partner with a former Middle East missionary in Texas to assist refugees from Afghanistan, Iraq, Bangladesh, and other countries.
I am convinced that Billings should welcome refugees into our community and that we would become all the more blessed in diversity and culture if we did so.
Recently, after some flip-flopping, President Biden fulfilled a campaign commitment to restore the ceiling for U.S. refugee admissions to 62,500. While this is lower than the refugee ceilings set by Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, this decision will allow us to rebuild the U.S. refugee resettlement program back to historical norms after several years of reductions. A growing group of Montana evangelicals are greatly encouraged by this change.
Thus far this year, no refugees have arrived in Montana, and even when they were coming, they were resettled only in Missoula, five hours away. As the national resettlement program rebuilds, a band of Christians has been hoping and praying for the day refugees will be resettled to Billings, the state’s largest city, and home to many local churches eager to welcome them.
As Christians, our motivation to welcome refugees is rooted in the Bible. God makes clear that He loves “the foreigner in the land” who is mentioned repeatedly (along with orphans and widows) as a uniquely vulnerable category of society whom followers of Christ should protect.
When the New Testament mandates Christians to be hospitable, the literal translation means to be “a lover of strangers.” And, of course, in the care of His parents, Jesus Himself fled persecution and crossed a national boundary, fleeing genocide under King Herod. With roughly 26 million refugees worldwide, we long to serve and welcome these strangers who have been forced to flee similarly dangerous and volatile situations.
It would be naïve to believe that all Montanans agree with us, but we suspect many concerns about refugee resettlement are rooted in misinformation. Refugees are distinct from those seeking asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border. Refugees come at the invitation of our federal government and, as a Heritage Foundation report notes, already “undergo more vetting than any other immigrants to the U.S.” It’s a credit to our government that not a single one of more than 3 million refugees resettled since the Refugee Act was signed in 1980 has taken the life of a U.S. citizen in a terrorist attack.
In fact, many refugees resettled to the U.S. have actually put their lives at risk as translators or other contractors of the U.S. military overseas. Many Afghan refugees I recently met (and who graciously welcomed me into their homes) served in such a capacity. Other refugees were persecuted for their faith. As the number of refugees resettled has declined, so has the number of Christians from the countries where Christ-followers face the most severe persecution globally, down roughly 90% since 2015.
It’s not just faith-motivated Christians who want to welcome refugees. Local businesses understand the crucial role refugees can play in the labor market. Long term, refugees add to the consumer base and contribute more in taxes than the small resettlement assistance they receive upon arrival.
Of course, the process for resettling refugees is slow. In the meantime, there are other immigrants already in our community, and we can advocate with them for legislative changes consistent with our values.
I pray that our two U.S. Senators, Republican Steve Daines and Democrat Jon Tester, will be models of bipartisanship, joining Republican Lindsey Graham and Democrat Dick Durbin in cosponsoring the Dream Act, offering immigrants brought to the U.S. as children the opportunity to apply for citizenship.
Beyond that, I hope they’ll support the sort of restitution-based reforms advocated by more than two-thirds of U.S. evangelicals. This position rejects the extremes of either mass deportation or amnesty. Instead, it allows undocumented immigrants an opportunity to earn legal status if they pay a significant fine as restitution for their violation of the law. Such proposals would both honor the law and keep families together.
Regardless of what lawmakers do, the role of Christians is clear: to practice hospitality, welcome strangers, and show love for these newest neighbors.
Eric Basye is a committed follower of Jesus, an active participant of Faith Chapel, and is the executive director of a faith-based community development work in the South Side of Billings to provide a gospel response to the most vulnerable among us, making known the gospel in word and deed.