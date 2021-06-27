Guest opinion: Billings should welcome refugees in our community

The community leadership and development organization I lead in Billings had plans to travel to South Asia this summer. But because the borders in India are now closed, we decided on Plan B: partner with a former Middle East missionary in Texas to assist refugees from Afghanistan, Iraq, Bangladesh, and other countries.

I am convinced that Billings should welcome refugees into our community and that we would become all the more blessed in diversity and culture if we did so.

Recently, after some flip-flopping, President Biden fulfilled a campaign commitment to restore the ceiling for U.S. refugee admissions to 62,500. While this is lower than the refugee ceilings set by Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, this decision will allow us to rebuild the U.S. refugee resettlement program back to historical norms after several years of reductions. A growing group of Montana evangelicals are greatly encouraged by this change.

Thus far this year, no refugees have arrived in Montana, and even when they were coming, they were resettled only in Missoula, five hours away. As the national resettlement program rebuilds, a band of Christians has been hoping and praying for the day refugees will be resettled to Billings, the state’s largest city, and home to many local churches eager to welcome them.