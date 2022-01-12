Guest opinion: Blackfoot-Clearwater plan can help wildlife, native trout and communities

Back in November, the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act (BCSA) received a hearing in a Senate committee, putting the bill on track for passage within the next year.

As a member of the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Project (BCSP) steering committee, I helped develop the bill. I’m proud that the most recent polling shows that 75% of Montanans, across the political spectrum, support the bill. That’s because the steering committee carefully considered how the bill can best meet the needs of the Blackfoot’s fish and wildlife populations, and of the people who live, work, and play in the area.

Our bill adds nearly 80,000 acres to the Bob Marshall, Scapegoat and Mission Mountains Wilderness Areas, permanently protecting the four most crucial tributaries of the Blackfoot River and helping sustain the good health of the entire watershed. That health is crucial for native trout, grizzly bears, and other wildlife. It’s also crucial for the local outdoor recreation economy and the jobs that rely on it.