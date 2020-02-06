Guest opinion: BLM serves public interest in multiple use

Where to begin in responding to activist Eric Molvar’s venomous diatribe (Jan. 5 guest opinion) regarding, generally, President Trump and Secretary Bernhardt’s people-focused management of the nation’s public lands, and, specifically my years as a public-interest attorney and my leadership of the Bureau of Land Management? The facts are a good start, because Molvar apparently lacks appreciation for what is true and what is not.

For starters, the BLM manages 245 million acres of land, Senate confirmation is not required for acting heads of agencies, and my op-ed of concern was published in National Review, the publication started by William F. Buckley, Jr., not The Nation. If Molvar got these simple facts wrong, what else did he foul up? Answer: Everything.

Regardless of what I said about public lands over my three decades defending, pro bono, the rule of law and the constitutionally protected liberties of Westerners, what matters now is what I swore to the first time I appeared before Congress as Deputy Director for Policy and Programs. I declared that President Trump, his administration, and Secretary Bernhardt are unalterably opposed to the wholesale disposal or transfer of public lands. I added that, as a Marine, I understood and will zealously defend and uphold that very same position.