Guest opinion: Blocking Biden vaccine mandate is cause for relief

When I saw the news that Biden’s vaccine mandate had been blocked, I felt as though a ton of bricks had been lifted from my shoulders. Several co-workers and I went running to each other to share the news.

Much of the credit is due to our Attorney General Austin Knudsen who took immediate action by filing a lawsuit against the federal mandate requiring all health care workers to get jabbed or lose their jobs. In doing so, he stood up for the rights of health care workers and all Montanans. He has been the initial front, standing firm against an unconstitutional federal overreach on our personal liberties. Without this lawsuit and request for a preliminary injunction, many health care workers would have been suspended December 6th and then terminated if still non-compliant. This would have affected patient’s access to care.

Watching what was happening in our hospitals prompted a group of us to band together and support others that were feeling alone in this fight. We created a group called Big Sky Liberty Alliance and have been overwhelmed by the number of people who were afraid but searching for a way to stand firm on what they thought was right. We are so grateful for all the Montanans that have stood up at rallies and linked arms with us.