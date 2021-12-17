Guest opinion: Bob Dole will be remembered well

With the unrelenting talk about election fraud, I’ve decided now to clear my conscience and disclose that I voted twice for President in 1996. No, it wasn’t an act of voter fraud. As a delegate to the Republican convention that year, I voted to nominate Bob Dole as the Republican candidate. I voted for him again at my polling place in Whitefish in the general election.

Colin Powell, who I felt could have been a great and unifying President, was my first choice that year, but I was more than comfortable with Dole. My primary reason for that was a personal not a political one. A few years earlier, as a teacher at Flathead High School, I was the faculty sponsor of the Teen Age Republican Club when Dole was the keynote speaker at a Western States Republican Conference at the Outlaw Inn in Kalispell. As it turned out, his talk was scheduled for 4:00 so I was able to take about 15 of my students to the event after school.