Guest opinion: Broadband law hands millions to out-of-state corporations

The bill requires that companies applying for the grants provide at least 20% of the funding, which effectively blocks smaller local providers from participating, as they don't have deep pockets like their larger competitors. This disadvantages our rural towns especially, as they often only have a single small provider.

There is also the fact that taxpayers will be paying for construction costs for billion-dollar private companies. When all is said and done, these companies will own thousands of miles of internet infrastructure, profiting on it for a generation. You and your fellow ratepayers will provide that profit, and most of it will head straight to out-of-state bank accounts never to be seen in our state again.

Simply put, the Republican-controlled Legislature has taken this once-in-a-generation opportunity to improve the lives of everyday Montanans and handed it to billion dollar corporations.

When we receive this first payment of $275,000,000 in federal funding, this money should be spent in Montana, stay in Montana, and be owned by Montanans. Ask your legislators to invest here, instead of in mega-corporations from places like Connecticut, Texas and New York. You will elect the Montana Legislature next year, and your legislators can and should reassess this program in 2023.

It’s not all bad news. Some of you and your neighbors in Montana will get access to the internet and you’ll see the quality of that internet improve. But for nearly $300 million, you should be getting so much more.

Kelly Kortum of Bozeman represents House District 65 in the Montana Legislature.

