Guest opinion: Buchanan will return dignity to Congress

I’m a registered voter and I have never belonged to either of the traditional political parties. I’m supporting an Independent candidate for Congress because the traditional two party system in this country is broken. I once thought that the strength of the American political system was that it forced each major party to control its extremists. I couldn’t have been more wrong. Recent trends have all but eliminated centrists from the two traditional parties, especially the Republican Party.

The Republican Party has become the party of Donald Trump, an unthinking personality cult. To be a member of good standing in the Republican Party, one must subscribe to the fiction that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump despite no credible evidence for that accusation ever being found. One must believe that one’s neighbor, if he or she is a Democrat, is a greater threat to the country than Vladimir Putin’s Russia or Xi Jinping’s China. One must elevate the Culture Wars above all else and never, ever compromise. When in the minority, you must make it your sole purpose in life to prevent the majority from governing effectively. The concept of a “loyal opposition” has no traction in the Republican Party. Beyond the culture wars, the only discernible Republican policy goal seems to be tax cuts for corporations and the wealthy. Indeed, in the 2020 election, the Republican Party platform was literally whatever Donald Trump said it was.

As for the Democrats, I do not buy everything their more extreme wing is selling. The police need to be more carefully selected and better trained, but not defunded. I believe that college should be affordable but not free because then it’s just an extension of high school, filled with students who don’t have either the aptitude or motivation to succeed. I support college loan forgiveness for those that were promised it in return for public service or those that were cheated by unscrupulous lenders, but not in all cases. COVID relief was overly generous for some (like me) and not enough for many others. Democrats, too, endlessly fight the culture wars, seemingly striving to see that nobody is ever offended.

Here in Montana, after a long history of mixed party politics, our politics have become dominated by the Republican Party. Voting access has been tightened in deference to the Big Lie. Public health officials trying to manage the COVID pandemic have been handcuffed by GOP sponsored legislation. Our sole (until 2022) representative in the House of Representatives is an embarrassment. He befriends the worst in the Trump personality cult and spends his time pushing various conspiracy theories in his newsletter. He has sponsored no meaningful legislation and voted against several good bills. In the newly created Western District, the likely Republican candidate is a former Congressman who doesn’t seem to spend much time in the state and was forced to resign as secretary of the Interior.

If the Republicans are governing badly (or not governing at all), the Montana Democratic Party has been utterly ineffective in its opposition. They have failed to identify the issues of greatest concern to Montanans or create a strong message about those issues. Other than Sen. Jon Tester, they can’t seem to find strong, competitive candidates.

That’s why I’m supporting Gary Buchanan for Congress.

Gary is a long-time Billings resident and a respected member of the state-wide business community. He has served in or advised both Democratic and Republican administrations in Montana. He’s somebody who will prioritize practical problem solving over posturing and return dignity to Montana’s Eastern District seat in the House. He knows that in a democracy, “compromise” is not a dirty word. Let’s get the adults back in the conversation in Montana and Washington. Stop supporting the dysfunctional traditional parties. Join me and many others dissatisfied with Matt Rosendale’s representation in Congress and elect Gary Buchanan to the U.S. House of Representatives.

Phillip K. Parker is a Montana native, Navy vet and retired computer scientist.

