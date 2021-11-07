Guest opinion: Build Back Better Act is good for small business

Economists estimate COVID caused 200,000 more small businesses than usual to shutter their doors, never to reopen. As a main street small business owner of Zest Billings, LLC I experienced the impact of the pandemic personally. I’m grateful I was able to start a thriving business during the pandemic, but many existing businesses were not so lucky. As a small business owner, I face immense challenges to creating a thriving, successful business. One of the key challenges I face is attracting and retaining exceptional talent.

Most potential employees are looking for better benefits and healthier work environments. Our business is no exception — we need to be able to offer competitive benefits, like health insurance and paid family leave. I want employees who are thriving and invested and know that their basic needs are taken care of so that they not only excel at work but in their communities as well. But small businesses can’t be responsible for shouldering the health care costs of Americans. As a new business, I can’t yet afford to offer quality health insurance to my employees, and the catastrophic coverage currently within reach of my budget would do little to help them.