Guest opinion: Building bridges to protect public lands and our Montana way of life

One month has passed since the Bridger Foothills Fire started three miles away from my hometown of Bozeman.

The fire grew to 400 acres in just a few hours, and to over 7,000 acres in one day, destroying 28 homes and threatening the Lyman Creek Watershed. This grueling development of the fire is evidence that the condition of our forests is ripe for these catastrophes and every year we delay enacting forest management reform, we risk Montana lives. While the wildfire is mostly contained, and the 250 families forced to evacuate have returned, the devastation will last a lifetime.

Unfortunately, millions of acres of our national forests in Montana are at high risk of wildfire. Our timber jobs have been crippled due to decades of excessive red tape and litigation from fringe groups. In fact, when I was growing up in Bozeman back in the '60s and '70s, we had over thirty sawmills in Montana. Today we have just seven.

Like most Montanans, I believe we should have more forest jobs and fewer catastrophic wildfires, just the opposite of today’s unacceptable reality. And that’s why I’m fighting for meaningful, bold and bipartisan solutions.