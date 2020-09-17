Guest opinion: Calling balls and strikes for Montana

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It is news to many people that in Montana voters elect our Supreme Court Justices. Often, come Election Day, many voters wonder about who they should support to serve on Montana’s highest court. Do not let that happen to you. Keeping the court out of the hands of dark money and corporate control is in the balance.

During his 2005 confirmation hearing, Chief Justice John Roberts of the U.S. Supreme Court stressed that Justices are servants of the law, not the other way around, and they are like umpires — the job is to call balls and strikes, and not to pitch or bat. They must have the humility to recognize that they operate within a system of precedent shaped by other Justices who served before them.

Justice McKinnon has spent too much time in the batter’s box swinging at wild pitches. After moving to Montana from the East Coast, Justice McKinnon was elected in 2012 with the help of dark money poured into Montana by wealthy out-of-state interests. Since then, she has voted in favor of her dark money benefactors in cases before the Supreme Court — without even disclosing they spent many thousands of dollars to get her elected and before this dark money spending became public.