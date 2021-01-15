Guest opinion: Calling on Daines, Rosendale to lead

We were federal magistrate judges. In recent months, we’ve watched as the judicial branch of our democracy performed its sworn duties.

In lawsuits filed on behalf of President Donald Trump to challenge election results, and regardless of who appointed them, these judges followed their oaths “to administer justice without respect to persons [and] to faithfully and impartially” discharge their duties. After evaluating the lawsuits, each judge found no basis to question the outcome of the presidential election.

Members of Congress also take an oath to “well and faithfully” discharge their duties. Yet Senator Steve Daines and Representative Matt Rosendale refuse to state clearly and unequivocally that they had no sound basis for questioning that Joe Biden won the election determined to be “the most secure in American history” by Christopher Krebs, a Trump-appointed senior security official.

Leadership matters. Facts matter. People are fearful of violence.

We respectfully call upon Senator Daines and Representative Rosendale to lead in this time of unrest. They must either:

(1) Reveal publicly the specific evidence upon which they relied in refusing to acknowledge that Joe Biden’s election was fair and secure; or

(2) State publicly that claims of pervasive election fraud were and are deceptive and dangerous, and that it was these fraudulent claims that gave rise to many Americans doubting the fairness of our elections.

Carolyn S. Ostby and R. Keith Strong are retired United States magistrate judges.

Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0