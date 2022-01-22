Guest opinion: Care-facility injuries occur at horrific rate

"She’s lucky," the ER doctor said that time.

We placed Mom as a resident at this same memory care in August, after my hip surgery as there were no other care facilities in the area that could admit her.

All seemed well, as was reported by memory care staff on the phone, as visits due to my recuperation and COVID concerns were limited.

Until November.

Back home now, Mom is frail and has lost much of her functionality.

Prior to placement she had been able to stand on her feet. Her legs are now atrophied and she refuses to stand.

She does not qualify in this condition for assisted living.

For three weeks Mom continued to cry about pain in her arm and could not sleep at night. She was also congested and coughing.

An ER visit at Livingston hospital last week determined she was positive for Respiratory Syndrome Virus (RSV), which is highly contagious and dangerous to the elderly. She was kept in the hospital for observation, but her arm pain was not addressed.