The range wars are back, pitting ranchers who want to “Save the Cowboy” against environmentalists who want to “rewild” 3.2 million acres in eastern Montana.
The American Prairie Reserve wants to “stitch together” 3 million acres of public land with 500,000 acres of private land purchased from willing sellers. They say, their “patchwork of ownership transforms into a seamless prairie ecosystem.”
Locals want to “stop APR” fearing that it will destroy a way of life that spans generations. Their opposition jelled in 2019 when the Montana Legislature passed a resolution calling on federal land managers to deny APR’s petition to change cattle grazing permits on federal lands, obtained when cattle ranches were purchased, to bison grazing permits.
APR, trying to offset opposition, recently announced it would scale back its request to graze bison and remove grazing fences on nearly 225,000 acres of the public lands. It now proposes a “demonstration area” of 60,000 acres.
So what is APR’s end game? Ultimately, APR says management of the 3.2 million acres will be done collaboratively with multiple federal and state bureaucracies. However, APR’s authority stops at its private boundaries. It “intends to hold title to its private lands in perpetuity,” but ranchers see this as a “Trojan Horse.” “I think they will try to flip it to the federal government,” say LeAnne Delany from Grass Range, MT.
Even if APR holds the land it buys, land management beyond those boundaries will be about politics. Today APR’s privately owned bison are considered livestock and not subject to management by the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife, and Parks or the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. If it reaches its goal of populating the “American Serengeti” on lands mostly under federal jurisdiction with 10,000 bison, the privately owned bison will almost surely become public bison managed by state and federal bureaucrats.
In addition to wildlife management, there is the question of people management. In the African Serengeti, hundreds of tourist vans speed from one lion kill to the next while hot air balloons and airplanes dot the sky. If eastern Montana attracts the crowds APR predicts, what will happen to the quiet prairie landscape featured in APR brochures?
Finally, who will pay for this “largest wildlife preserve in the lower forty-eight states”? Thus far APR has operated on philanthropy, but that may not be sustainable. As APR board member, Audrey Rust, admits, “plans are incomplete for permanent protection of [the reserve, and] raising the necessary endowment funds ... has been slow.”
Public lands bleed red ink and are poorly managed, and federal management of this wildlife preserve will be no different. At a minimum, a free market approach would charge wealthy visitors fees that cover costs, instead of sticking the taxpayer with that burden.
If APR wants to demonstrate the efficacy of a free market approach, it might follow Ted Turner’s model. Purchase large blocks of private land, replace cattle with bison thereon, and use conservation easements with a group such as the Montana Land Reliance to maintain this beautiful part of Montana, all while making a profit. Then the market could decide whether the cowboy will survive or be replaced by bureaucrats.