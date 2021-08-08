Guest opinion: Chipman is a radical gun-control supporter

What are Chipman’s policy proposals? He has called for gun registration and licensing of the vast majority of semi-automatic rifles, with a $200 fee. He refers to the AR-15 “as a particularly lethal weapon,” when in fact Montanans understand it is functionally identical to any small-caliber semi-automatic hunting rifle. It fires the same bullets at the same rapidity (one bullet per pull of the trigger) and does the same damage. It is a hunting rifle that simply looks like a military weapon.

In his testimony during his Senate confirmation hearing, Chipman defined an assault weapon as “any semi-automatic rifle capable of accepting a detachable magazine above the caliber of .22, which would include a .223, which is, you know, largely the AR-15 round.”

The ATF doesn’t just enforce the laws passed by Congress. It also determines what qualifies as a firearm and whether it complies with the law.

Take stabilizing braces for pistols, which were originally designed to allow wounded and disabled veterans to hold handguns. These are just straps attached to the guns, and they help disabled individuals protect themselves from criminals who may see them as easy targets. But Biden now wants to regulate their use as strictly as machine guns.