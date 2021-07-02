Guest opinion: Chipman would endanger gun rights as head of ATF

President Joe Biden has nominated the paid gun control lobbyist David Chipman to be the Director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. This past week Safari Club International, along with 21 other outdoor sporting groups, wrote to Senators Schumer and McConnell urging them to oppose his nomination.
David Chipman has spent years as a paid lobbyist for Giffords, one of the largest gun-control groups in the country. His role with Giffords as well as his personal gun control beliefs lie wildly outside the norm and are an existential threat to the Second Amendment and, by extension, the right of Montanans to hunt.
As chapter President and lifetime member of the Great Falls Chapter Safari Club International, I have a duty to our members to make sure Montanans are free to carry on our state’s hunting heritage unobstructed by the gun ban agenda of people like David Chipman.
In his time working for Giffords, Chipman has repeatedly advocated for banning Modern Sporting Rifles (MSRs), the most popular rifle in the U.S. owned by tens of millions of law-abiding Americans. Contrary to what many politicians might have you believe, MSRs have a wide variety of hunting applications and are enormously popular with recreational shooters. As we look back on the past year when more than ten million Americans purchased a firearm for the first time and support for gun control is polling at all time lows, it is safe to say the policies Chipman wants to bring to the ATF are as unpopular as they are radical.
Not only would outlawing the possession and sale of these rifles limit the ability of Montanans to shoot and hunt with the freedom we currently enjoy, such a restriction would also harm our state’s cherished wildlife. The increase in shooting sports activities has also resulted in significant increases in hunting license sales over the past year, which are a vital funding source for state wildlife programs via the Pittman-Robertson Act.
Pittman-Robertson funding, which comes from an 11 percent excise tax on long guns and ammunition and 10 percent tax on handguns, is funneled to individual states for habitat conservation, hunter safety programs and other causes of great importance to the outdoor community. 2020 was a record year for the collection of Pittman-Robertson tax receipts, which means states will be better equipped to protect wildlife species and their habitats than ever before. If David Chipman is confirmed as Director of the ATF, however, our wildlife officials will never see such a large influx of funds again.
Sadly, David Chipman’s disdain for the hunting and fishing community doesn’t stop at our access to legal firearms. In 2017, Chipman testified in front of Congress in opposition to the SHARE Act, a popular bipartisan bill that expanded access and opportunities for hunting, fishing, and recreational shooting on federal lands. The increase in opportunities has been met with overwhelming praise and stimulated job growth for guides and outfitters, despite Chipman’s efforts to kill such initiatives in their infancy.
David Chipman, with his antipathy towards the outdoor sporting community and for the legal, responsible ownership of firearms as outlined by the Second Amendment, has no business leading a law enforcement agency responsible for the regulation of said firearms. If the Senate confirms him, it will degrade the ATF as a law enforcement agency and Montana’s hunters and anglers will be worse off for it. I encourage all Montanans to contact Montana Senator Jon Tester and ask him to vote against David Chipman’s nomination to be the Director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.
Patty Ehrhardt is the President of the Great Falls Chapter of Safari Club International, which is one of four chapters in Montana and is currently the second largest SCI Chapter in the world.