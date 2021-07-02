Guest opinion: Chipman would endanger gun rights as head of ATF

President Joe Biden has nominated the paid gun control lobbyist David Chipman to be the Director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. This past week Safari Club International, along with 21 other outdoor sporting groups, wrote to Senators Schumer and McConnell urging them to oppose his nomination.

David Chipman has spent years as a paid lobbyist for Giffords, one of the largest gun-control groups in the country. His role with Giffords as well as his personal gun control beliefs lie wildly outside the norm and are an existential threat to the Second Amendment and, by extension, the right of Montanans to hunt.

As chapter President and lifetime member of the Great Falls Chapter Safari Club International, I have a duty to our members to make sure Montanans are free to carry on our state’s hunting heritage unobstructed by the gun ban agenda of people like David Chipman.