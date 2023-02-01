Guest opinion: City crackdown on Family Promise shelter program unnecessary

Family Promise has served needy families in Yellowstone County for many years. It has broad based support from our town and the involvement of around 30 churches as it helps and houses these families, on a rotating basis, in many church buildings around Billings. One of the most amazing things about this organization is that it does this work with private donations and an amazing lineup of volunteers.

The Billings community has been informed in recent weeks of the dilemma that this well run and well supported local institution has been forced to endure. Government can be helpful in many cases as it provides safe parameters for us to live and work, unfortunately it often oversteps its own boundaries into needless bureaucracy.

The Billings Fire Marshal’s office has decided to enforce a section of the code that was, until recently, overlooked and unenforced. It keeps churches from having overnight guests and effectively shuts down Family Promises’ ministry in many of these local churches. Not just Family Promise, but many other events and ministries will be affected. If we look at the historical use of our local churches, this is a massive, intrusive, overstep by the Fire Marshal. In my interactions with the BFD, it became evident that no effective short or long term solution was going to be offered.

Disappointingly, it is now evident that City Hall is also going to partner with the Fire Department in a coordinated effort to do nothing. It seems that they want to wait and see what the Legislature will do to stop them. The city created this problem on their very own by making no attempt to offer any answers to a difficult situation.

The apathy that is being shown toward some of the most needy in our town is disturbing. I realize that they have very little political power and very little resources, but with an effective organization like Family Promise at their side, they are given the respect and encouragement that they need.

There are also other important issues at play here — religious freedom, property rights and what our community values. It may be that the only people who will solve this problem are your legislators serving in Helena, but they are not the only people who can.