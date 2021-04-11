Guest opinion: City must take action to stop sex trafficking

Let’s take a step back and view this issue with a broader lens:

Having to submit a written request to receive an exemption from having to keep the front door unlocked is nothing compared to the vile abuse that defines the survivors’ existence inside the criminal establishments in question.

Having to submit a written request to receive an exemption from having unblocked entrance windows in the foyer is nothing compared to the daily trauma these survivors experience.

Having to organize business records so that the log of massage therapy administered can be viewed without compromising client information is nothing compared to the exploitation that destroys lives within these illicit establishments.

How are these even questions? Clearly the proposed regulations will so minimally affect legitimate businesses that this entire conflict is encroaching on absurdity. Most other industries labor under considerably more restrictive regulations than what is being asked of massage businesses.