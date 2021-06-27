Guest opinion: Clarifying the Miller Building purchase plan

But unlike the City, we had another option outside of new construction — the Miller Building. Not only will we pay appraised value and not a penny more, the estimates from Cushing Terrell show that we are likely to save $10 million in tax dollars over new construction, assuming we have land upon which to build it. If a parcel could be found that is of comparable size, it may cost anywhere from $1.35 million to $1.7 million.

A recent article in this newspaper said we are eager to move departments. Quite the contrary. We are not estimating any movement into that building for about 3 years. Until that time, we will demolish floors as current tenant space opens up in order to prepare it all for changes tailored to meet the needs of our employees and the citizens whom we serve.

The newspaper also said that the courthouse would be left for district court and the county attorney. That doesn’t tell the complete story either. We look for the inevitable expansion of district and justice court, and the necessary space demands that will place on our county attorney and clerk of district court operations. We may also leave a department or two at the courthouse, such as IT. Those decisions come later.