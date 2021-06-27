Guest opinion: Clarifying the Miller Building purchase plan

I would like to take this opportunity to provide our taxpayers with some information to clarify the County’s upcoming purchase of the Miller Building, with an eye toward making it the eventual Yellowstone County Administration Building.
We made two attempts to work with the owner of the Stillwater Building to purchase up to two floors in that building. On both occasions, he wanted prices well above appraised value, something the County was not only unwilling to do, but would be a violation of state law for us to accept.
Last fall, the Miller Building came up for sale. We asked Cushing Terrell to review the building for adequacy for our needs for the next 20 years, and also for estimated costs to completely remodel it to eventually meet our needs. In November of last year, they provided us a comprehensive report addressing both issues. We found the building to be suited for our needs. Just two blocks from the courthouse and with over 60 parking spaces in the parking lot, it matches our needs well. We followed that up by receiving a 104-page report as to all of our building options from our Finance office in January.
We strongly considered a partnership with the City of Billings for the Stillwater Building. But while the Miller Building owner agreed to sell us that property at appraised value, the City offered the Stillwater owner 26% above the appraisal that was recently conducted. That might make more sense for the City than for the County since new construction for that much space would be even more.
But unlike the City, we had another option outside of new construction — the Miller Building. Not only will we pay appraised value and not a penny more, the estimates from Cushing Terrell show that we are likely to save $10 million in tax dollars over new construction, assuming we have land upon which to build it. If a parcel could be found that is of comparable size, it may cost anywhere from $1.35 million to $1.7 million.
A recent article in this newspaper said we are eager to move departments. Quite the contrary. We are not estimating any movement into that building for about 3 years. Until that time, we will demolish floors as current tenant space opens up in order to prepare it all for changes tailored to meet the needs of our employees and the citizens whom we serve.
The newspaper also said that the courthouse would be left for district court and the county attorney. That doesn’t tell the complete story either. We look for the inevitable expansion of district and justice court, and the necessary space demands that will place on our county attorney and clerk of district court operations. We may also leave a department or two at the courthouse, such as IT. Those decisions come later.
This purchase will help us meet our goal of the last several years, which is to prepare for our needs for the next couple of decades. It started with getting the sheriff a larger headquarters more suitable for his staff’s needs and upsizing the jail expansion for the initial plan for 100 beds, to 150 beds.
We have nothing against the Stillwater Building. After all, we chose it first and remain its only tenant. Finally, we do not believe this is a matter of not working with the City, but a case where both local governments are taking the best path available to them.
John Ostlund is a Yellowstone County Commissioner.