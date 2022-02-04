Guest opinion: Clarity, finally, in the Crazy Mountains

The long-simmering debate over public access finally had a hearing in court earlier this month. We take no joy in filing lawsuits; this is always our least preferred option to settle conflicts. It’s our last resort.

However, the situation in the Crazy Mountains, where landowners have been illegally blocking public trails and the United States Forest Service isn’t doing anything about it, was one of these scenarios where we have no choice. So, in 2019, we reluctantly resorted to legal action. And now, we’re sure glad we did.

The great thing about the courtroom is that high-priced communication consultants from the Yellowstone Club are left at the door; inside U.S. Magistrate Judge Cavan’s chambers, only the facts matter. While we are not lawyers and don’t claim to know how the judge will rule, we were there, and we watched the hearing unfold. We’re confident that the facts remain firmly in our corner.

After being pressed by Judge Cavan, the attorney for the USFS acknowledged (as reported in the Billings Gazette), that the prescriptive easements on all four trails in our complaint were valid in 2006, when the Travel Plan was signed. In fact, the USFS believed the easements on these four trails were still valid in a 2017 briefing paper, which affirmed the public’s interest in these trails. The USFS attorney also conceded in court that, yes, the landowners have blocked these trails and, yes, per the USFS position, this act was illegal.

We were stunned by the defense that followed from the USFS.

The USFS is now concluding and simultaneously attempting to argue that these easements have been abandoned due to the public being unwilling to cross these obstructions, the same obstructions that the USFS has deemed illegal and failed to remove. As a matter of fact, the USFS actually suspended District Ranger Alex Sienkiewicz for removing these illegal impediments to legal public access. After Sienkiewicz’s removal, the USFS sat idly by, which, in the opinion of the USFS, caused these easements to expire and, with them, public access.

These admissions also directly contradict testimony provided by the deputy chief of the USFS, Chris French, who told the U.S. Senate in late 2021 that the USFS had not changed its position in the Crazy Mountains. Like most things in this saga, thanks to our day in court, we now know that this statement, provided under oath to the U.S. Senate, is false. Either that or the USFS’s attorney was mistaken during Federal Court.

In its final dagger in back of the public, last week the USFS argued in court that the USFS has no requirement to protect these easements under the law or their own procedures, which is fully contradictory from their own position during a 2007 court case defending the travel plan involving these very same trails. It is also contradictory to the position the agency took in the Wonder Ranch case. In these two previous cases, the USFS explained, “In situations where continued use of a historical road or trail access route is challenged or closed, Forest Service direction and policy is also to take actions necessary to protect the existing access rights to NFS lands.” Again, while we aren’t lawyers and we have no idea how the judge will decide on any legal matter before the court, we are fully capable of recognizing contradictory testimony provided to the U.S. Senate, and we finally have an explanation from the USFS as to how this happened in the Crazy Mountains.

We anxiously await a decision on this matter from Judge Cavan. Regardless of the outcome, we will continue fighting for public access to public lands and waters. As we said, we are not lawyers and don’t know how the judge will decide, but the legal ruling is far less relevant than the policy implications of the new USFS policy on abandoning public access. Win or lose this narrow fight, we will continue to seek better and broader policy solutions both in and out of court; the stakes are too high to leave this to the failed policy of the USFS. The court of public opinion is in our favor and will continue to be.

This opinion is signed by: Brad Wilson, Friends of the Crazy Mountains Kathryn QannaYahu Kern, www.EMWH.org John Daggett, Skyline Sportsmen's Association Harold Johns, Skyline Sportsmen's Association Andrew Posewitz, Citizen, Sportsman and Conservationist John Sullivan, Chairman of the Montana Chapter of Backcountry Hunters & Anglers

