Guest opinion: Colin Powell a reminder of how much true leadership matters

While Powell had not announced he was running, he was behaving like a candidate. He had embarked on a multi-city tour to promote the sale of his best-selling autobiography "My American Journey." My contacts with Republican legislative leaders were met with an overwhelming positive response.

Kelly told me that he was in frequent contact with Powell close associates Ken Duberstein and Richard Armitage, and they had assured him that Powell was open to running, and they had even discussed strategy with him.

He would have to declare himself a candidate in the New Hampshire primary by the deadline that was shortly before Christmas. Powell’s chances appeared good in New Hampshire where independents could vote in the Republican primary.

From there the plan was to concentrate on other open primary states where Powell’s outsider candidacy would be particularly strong against the establishment candidate Bob Dole.

Ambrose and I were ecstatic when a Time/CNN poll taken in October showed Powell leading Bill Clinton 51–41. Kelly confided to Ambrose and I that Powell would likely declare his candidacy at his alma mater, the City College of New York.

We were fired with enthusiasm.