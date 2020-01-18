NorthWestern Energy’s 2019 Electricity Supply Resource Procurement Plan includes their current ownership share of Colstrip Unit 4 because they must meet their obligation to provide adequate electricity and a stable grid 24 hours per day, 365 days a year. Colstrip Unit 4 helps meet the peak demands during the hot summer and very cold winter months so every decision made regarding Colstrip Unit 4 and the Colstrip transmission system has impacts ranging far and wide and they affect every Montanan.
As more and more base load generating capacity goes offline, Montana faces a very real and urgent energy shortage. Northwestern Energy must try to meet this shortage by either having standby generating capacity or by buying energy in the open market at an unregulated price. Given that scenario, not including Unit 4 in the 2019 procurement plan would be a great disservice to the people of this state.
Additionally, the Colstrip transmission system (CTS) forms the backbone of Montana’s energy grid. NorthWestern Energy operates the CTS and owns 30.8% of it. This essential infrastructure serves all of Montana’s customers. Both rural electrical cooperatives and large industrial customers rely on the CTS to meet their energy transport needs. The importance of this only increases with Colstrip Units 1 and 2 going offline. The CTS is also necessary to any renewable energy developers looking to capitalize on the out-of-state markets along the Pacific Coast. The CTS offers an essential bridge to the future.
When discussing NorthWestern’s 2019 procurement plan and the fates of Unit 4 and the CTS not mentioning the impact it would have on the Colstrip community and the rest of Rosebud County would be unjust. NorthWestern’s current stake in Colstrip Unit 4 maintains high quality jobs in the area. Jobs that the entire community depends on. They also provide greatly needed tax revenue in Rosebud County which funds public works projects, teacher salaries and other necessary infrastructure. Abandoning Unit 4 could potentially cripple a thriving community in Eastern Montana.
NorthWestern Energy’s procurement plan is rightfully receiving a great deal of scrutiny and comment as it is being reviewed by the Public Service Commission. Many groups, including labor have testified or submitted comment, either in support or against the plan as submitted, but what I don’t think we are hearing from are the working Montanans who just want reasonable rates and their children to sleep in a warm house, the lights to come on and the beer in fridge to be cold.
In order for NorthWestern Energy to provide a reliable grid and a reasonable price, Colstrip Unit 4 should stay in their generating portfolio. Working Montanans do not need more financial hindrances.