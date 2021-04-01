Guest opinion: Commissioner committed to fight for lower prescription drug prices

PBMs are paid by the health plan to create a formulary, which is a list of drugs that the health plan will cover. If a drug does not make it onto a particular formulary, the manufacturer loses money by not selling drugs under that plan. In order to entice PBMs to add their drugs to a formulary, drug manufacturers use rebates and other fees and bonuses. These rebates don’t always get passed along to the health plan to reduce premiums or the consumer.

Another issue: PBMs sometimes reimburse a pharmacy for a prescription at an amount much lower than the PBM is paid by the health plan for that prescription and sometimes below pharmacy acquisition costs. There are two sides to this: On one side, the pharmacy should be incentivized to find lower wholesale prices if available. This helps keep prices low. Having no incentive could be problematic. On the other hand, we all care deeply about preserving our local pharmacies and the thought that a PBM may not be reimbursing for the cost of a drug is equally problematic. In our bill, we are pursuing transparency to better understand the intricacies of where the money is going and the effects of rebates in the entire supply chain.