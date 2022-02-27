Guest opinion: Commissioners on right track exploring MetraPark privatization

A recent operations audit of MetraPark by Venue Solutions Group confirmed what we’ve experienced firsthand and heard from local user groups for some time: there is significant opportunity for improvement. The VSG report was commissioned by County Commissioners to evaluate MetraPark through staff and stakeholder interviews, reviewing policy documents, and touring the facility.

The report is very unfavorable, identifying numerous issues and recommending solutions. But as the former Navy SEAL turned business consultant, author, and entrepreneur, Jocko Willink, would say when presented with unwelcome news: “GOOD.” Now we have a roadmap to get better.

The first issue identified by the VSG report is the lack of standardized procedures. “[T]here are few, if any, written policies and procedures, including checklists, for MetraPark operations.” Lacking standard operating procedures ensures there will be inconsistencies, tasks will be missed or done incorrectly, and it reflects poorly on everyone. Trying to lead — or be led — in an organization where the “correct way” to do things is catalogued in the minds of select employees, subject to change due to the fallibility of memory or human self-interest, is a recipe for oversight and discord.

Another red flag is the absence of annual reviews for full-time employees. Additionally, “a recurring theme was a lack of overall organizational goal setting and setting of employee expectations.” How do we expect people to grow and become better versions of themselves without useful feedback, constructive criticism, and goals to strive toward? How can we expect a facility to operate at its maximum potential when employees aren’t expected to? The report also notes that morale suffers as high-quality employees witness their colleagues receive the same annual benefit increases regardless of effort and improvement. What incentive is there to excel?

Commissioners did not escape critique. The report notes that commissioners, in an effort to address and correct issues, disregarded the chain of command by personally directing employees to perform certain tasks, putting, “employees in a difficult position of prioritizing assigned work versus the immediate needs of a commissioner.” This was likely a reason the report noted that the relationship between commissioners and staff could be improved. And, “absent the implementation of private management we recommend leadership and conflict resolution training to improve the rapport.”

Despite the challenges identified above, the Billings Chamber is excited about the prospect of MetraPark Vision 2025. MetraPark is a significant economic driver in our community, benefiting our businesses by bringing in visitors from around the region to spend their hard-earned dollars with our retailers, restaurants, hoteliers, and other businesses. This benefit is why our Tourism Business Improvement District has already identified $50,000 in commitments this year to subsidize meetings and events at MetraPark.

However, before County Commissioners ask taxpayers for a multi-million-dollar facility facelift, the organizational foundation needs to be addressed. This can be done by implementing the recommendations of the VSG report, while maintaining public management. Or the county can contract with the private sector to manage MetraPark, effectively implementing the same recommendations with the added benefit of getting government out of the day-to-day, while maintaining oversight of the public’s property.

In his Gazette guest opinion, Commissioner John Ostlund brought forward a number of questions regarding private management and legacy event rates, preferences for local vendors, and availability for community use. We’re not sure if he’s being genuine or attempting to confuse readers. We’d like to think it’s the former, but after 20 years as a county commissioner, he undoubtedly knows that under a private management contract, commissioners are responsible for approving the policies, rental rates/fees/terms, and budgets proposed by a private management company. Essentially, he’s asking questions for which he, and his fellow commissioners, would decide.

The Billings Chamber supports looking at all solutions to resolve the current management issues and provide a stronger vision for MetraPark’s future. Generally, the Chamber believes the private sector is more efficient than government. Having seen firsthand the benefits private management has provided to public facilities in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Allentown, Pennsylvania, there’s a good chance it will be beneficial for us too.

Daniel J. Brooks is the Business Advocacy Director for the Billings Chamber of Commerce.

