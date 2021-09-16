Guest opinion: Community-driven Lower Yellowstone Proposal is something to be proud of

To make sure this is the case, the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks, sponsored by Gov. Gianforte, has convened an advisory committee of Eastern Montana residents to guide the project’s development and make sure that it suits the needs of all of us who know and use the Lower Yellowstone.

The governor said it best in FWP’s announcement of the committee: “The Lower Yellowstone is a unique Montana treasure with some of our most important agriculture lands, thriving rural communities and amazing hunting and fishing opportunities. We’re looking to engage a broad cross-section of people passionate about this area on how best to move forward with protecting habitat and our local working lands while providing more public access and stimulating these local economies.”

Couldn’t agree more.

This is the right way to approach once-in-a-lifetime opportunities: with the future of our communities guiding us every step of the way. Eastern Montana residents should play a leading role in deciding just how to make these historic investments in the Lower Yellowstone corridor to help maintain what we love about our region and build a prosperous future for ourselves, our children, and our grandchildren.