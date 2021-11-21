Guest opinion: Confirmation of Chuck Sams is perfect for Native American Heritage Month

As an enrolled member of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation and through his current and former leadership with his tribe, the Northwest Power and Conservation Council, the Columbia Slough Watershed Council, the Community Energy Project, the Indian Country Conservancy, and the Trust for Public Land’s Tribal Lands Program, Sams holds extensive knowledge of land and water management, law enforcement, facilities and infrastructure, youth programs, fish and wildlife resources, and cultural sites, all of which make him an ideal fit for this pivotal leadership position.

Sams’ background and professional experience suggest he’s ready to meet the challenges of the moment and hit the ground running. As a leader in the conservation community, tribal government, nonprofit organizations and business, and as a veteran of the U.S. Navy, Sams has proven himself to be highly qualified and capable of leading and bringing great pride to the 20,000-plus workforce of the National Park Service who share his passion for protecting our nation’s invaluable natural places and telling the stories of our rich traditions.