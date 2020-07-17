Guest opinion: Conservation more than acquiring land — it’s maintaining what we already own

Politics and parks

More recently, PERC researchers have stressed the need to get politics out of parks by making the National Park Service less reliant on political appropriations. In 2018, we testified before a Senate committee in support of a “consistent and reliable” fund dedicated to park maintenance. And last year, at another Senate hearing, we called on Congress to provide park managers with the flexibility to use conservation funding to address their greatest needs, including basic maintenance and land management, not just acquisition.

Now, Congress appears to be taking notice. By creating a dedicated maintenance fund that is insulated from the annual appropriations process, the Great American Outdoors Act will make meaningful progress at shoring up our nation’s public lands.

It won’t solve the problem entirely, however. More will be needed to truly break the maintenance backlog, including finding better ways to address routine maintenance projects before they become deferred in the first place. That could mean, among other things, park users themselves playing a larger role in providing sustained funding.