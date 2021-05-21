Guest opinion: Conservative churches need to speak out on issues

Most conservative churches refuse to engage in so-called political issues. Are protecting the unborn, marriage, or religious liberty political issues — or have they entered the political arena because the church refused to engage them?

The word church (ekklesia) means “those who are the called-out ones.” St. Paul says they are to “come out from among them and be separate” — be salt and light influencing society. When this ceases to define an organization, it is no longer a Christian church.

Dietrich Bonhoeffer said “Silence in the face of evil is evil, not to speak is to speak.” If a Christian organization refuses to speak for Life and biblical marriage, it is a social organization, not an orthodox Christian church. This circumvention is sin and if we support these organizations with our resources especially our children — then we are complicit. The remedy is repentance!

When the Democratic Platform turned Marxist-socialist, churches were silent. Social Justice Theory has become a religion with deep theological roots. It has spawned Critical Race Theory with its surrogates like Black Lives Matter. Even our Montana Office of Public Instruction has labeled these ideas as “fringe.” Instead of countering these ideologies with sound scholarship, many churches are joining their ranks.