Guest opinion: Constitutional power delayed Is constitutional power denied

After the Legislature adjourned, the PPL filed a Referendum with the Secretary of State to restore I-80 and answer these questions:

(1) Can a Referendum still succeed as the Montana Constitution intended?

(2) Can 31,000 signatures be gathered within six months of the end of the legislative session?

(3) Can enough signatures (45,500) be gathered to keep a bill from going into effect?

All three answers are “No.”

But why?

The Constitution only asks the SOS to assist in putting a qualified referendum on the ballot. But election laws require a review by Legislative Services and the Attorney General as well as the SOS. Petitioners anxious to print petitions and gather signatures must wait until the SOS and others mull over the petition. LS takes two weeks to review a law they prepared during the session. Their review can stretch into four or even six weeks. Then a SOS attorney reviews the work of LS. Finally, the AG uses a month to write the ballot statement and approve the petition.