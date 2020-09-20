Guest opinion: Cooney is 'one of us who is for us'

As a lifelong Union member and retired IBEW Lineman, I know firsthand that Montana’s workers need a champion who is willing to fight for us in the Governor’s Office.
My friend Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney is the right man for the job.
Mike has always backed labor, he’s always stood up for all working people in Montana. More than once I have walked a picket line with him in defense of workers' rights. He’s worked tirelessly to make sure we have access to the competitive wages, good benefits, and safe working conditions that blue collar people deserve.
"Taking care of one another" is a Montana value — and Montana’s values are Mike’s values.
Like every election these days, this year’s seems to feature a set of folks who want to come in and use Montana to suit themselves and their own greedy purposes. They like to enjoy Montana's healthy environment and invite rich politicians to hunt it's mountains and fish it's streams, but what we need is somebody who will keep access open for all Montanans, do the work — not just fish the river, but row the boat that gets us there, work for the people every day so we all can enjoy this great state. Mike is that man.
Mike and his running mate, Casey Schreiner, are here for the long haul. They aren’t running to improve their standing or impress their millionaire buddies — they know that Montana is not for sale.
Instead, they have real, substantive goals that will make life better for working folks, and the records of results to back it up. They will grow the middle class and create new, good-paying jobs. They will push for a quality education for all Montana students, not just those who can afford it.
And they will always stand up for workers’ rights to collectively bargain, and veto any outrageous “right-to-work” legislation that would, if passed, spell the end of organized labor in our state. That's a guarantee his opponent refuses to make.
I have worked with Mike for years — and the one thing I have learned about him is that Mike is always willing to work with everyone who wants to find a solution that works.
Mike and I haven't always agreed on everything. There have been times I thought he was wrong, and times he thought I was wrong and we called each other out on it. But instead of going our separate ways, or giving up, we sat down and worked out a solution. It is this quality I most admire in Mike.
He genuinely wanted to hear my side, and he took what I said seriously. That's Mike Cooney’s record in Montana — a man who will bring folks from both sides together and get things done for Montana.
Mike Cooney has integrity, honesty and character. "He is one of us who is for us."
I look forward to voting for him this November.
Bill Ryan of Butte is a retired lineman, outdoor enthusiast and a former legislator from Great Falls.
