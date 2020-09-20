Guest opinion: Cooney is 'one of us who is for us'

Instead, they have real, substantive goals that will make life better for working folks, and the records of results to back it up. They will grow the middle class and create new, good-paying jobs. They will push for a quality education for all Montana students, not just those who can afford it.

And they will always stand up for workers’ rights to collectively bargain, and veto any outrageous “right-to-work” legislation that would, if passed, spell the end of organized labor in our state. That's a guarantee his opponent refuses to make.

I have worked with Mike for years — and the one thing I have learned about him is that Mike is always willing to work with everyone who wants to find a solution that works.

Mike and I haven't always agreed on everything. There have been times I thought he was wrong, and times he thought I was wrong and we called each other out on it. But instead of going our separate ways, or giving up, we sat down and worked out a solution. It is this quality I most admire in Mike.

He genuinely wanted to hear my side, and he took what I said seriously. That's Mike Cooney’s record in Montana — a man who will bring folks from both sides together and get things done for Montana.