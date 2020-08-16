Guest opinion: Country must invest to finish the fight against COVID

By the 1970's Milton Friedman and the Chicago school of economics raised the fear of inflation that ushered in President Reagan’s "Trickle Down" theory.

Reagan claimed private enterprise was more efficient than the government. Therefore, he reasoned that government should just stop spending into the economy, get out of the way, and cut taxes on the wealthy. According to his plan, the private sector would provide the money to do the investing needed to create jobs. He claimed the wealthy would do a better job of investing than the government.

Forty years of federal government austerity policy practices has led directly to wealth inequality that is larger than the Gilded Age of the 1920s that led to the Great Depression.

With strong leaders with a bold vision for America, we recovered from the Great Depression, won WWII, built a great national highway system, and sent a man to the moon. America was the envy of the world. We sat at the top of the world’s technological and manufacturing powers.

Can America remember how to fight a war and win it? Professor Stephanie Kelton describes how our once great country did it. We can do it again, if voters elect public leaders who will accept the challenge to again do big things.