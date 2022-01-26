Guest opinion: Crisis at Montana State Hospital must be met head-on

So, where to from here? This problem will not be solved by simply throwing money at it. Nor will there be any resolution if it becomes a political football kicked back and forth by members of the two major political parties. The response to this situation must be two-staged. Immediately, the Children, Families, Health and Human Services Committee must order Adam Meier, the DPPHS director, to institute policy changes that address the immediate patient care concerns and the loss of employees. A quick review of policies and procedures compared to the standards of patient care should provide some immediate improvement in how patients are cared for in the hospital. On the employee retention side, one short-term fix might be an immediate increase of wages for employees. One-time bonuses will not be enough. Wages for medical personnel at the hospital are significantly lower than at private institutions providing essentially the same services.