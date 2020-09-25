Guest opinion: Criticims of McKinnon badly miss the mark

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In a recent guest opinion of Mr. Mike Black, I was saddened to read the lies and misrepresentations he has made about me in his campaign for the Montana Supreme Court.

He asserted Montana voters deserved an explanation from me and, in response, I too believe the record should be set straight.

Mr. Black makes assertions about me, with no evidence to back them up, demonstrating he does not have the integrity or leadership required to sit on Montana’s highest court and that he will grasp at anything to win this election.

Mr. Black has twice sought an appointment to the Court. On both occasions the non-partisan Judicial Nomination Commission declined to recommend him to the Governor for appointment, instead recommending other more qualified candidates.

Deflecting from his lack of qualifications, he now resorts to lies and misrepresentations about my decisions, my home, and the legitimacy of my election to the Court eight years ago. Mr. Black’s deceitful campaign tactics are exactly the reason I initially did not seek reelection.