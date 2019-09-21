John Prinkki, of Roberts, chairs the Custer Gallatin Working Group, which was formed in 2014 by county commissioners with Custer Gallatin National Forest lands within their counties to assist in the management of the CGNF. Prinkki is a former Carbon County commissioner. The Working Group represents a wide range of stakeholder interests in the management of the Custer Gallatin National Forest. The 24 designated seats on the collaborative include county commissioners, representatives from multiple use and conservation organizations, the ski industry, agriculture and ranching, quiet and motorized recreation, hunting and angling, outfitters, mining, economic development, and the timber industry.